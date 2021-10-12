CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Hindsight, Maybe These Two Guys Shouldn’t Have Defended Jon Gruden’s Character On National TV

By Samer Kalaf
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the news of Jon Gruden’s resignation over old leaked emails which included him calling the NFL commissioner a gay slur, it’s worth going back to Sunday night, when the Las Vegas Raiders head coach had only, to the public’s knowledge, described the NFL Players Association president in a racist way. On the Sunday Night Football broadcast, Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy discussed Gruden’s gross email from 2011, and then defended him more fervently than he had defended himself in a postgame presser.

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This Idaho Guy Defends the NFL’s Jon Gruden

I always liked Jon Gruden. I’m not a Raiders fan and wasn’t a Buccaneers fan when he coached in Tampa. I do believe he was and remains a great coach. In between, he did great work as an analyst in the broadcast booth. Now he’s out of a job and...
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy defend Jon Gruden over email matter

Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy on Sunday defended Jon Gruden over the email the Las Vegas Raiders head coach has received attention for. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal published a story saying that Gruden mentioned NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith’s tire-sized lips in a 2011 email sent to a then-Washington football executive.
On3.com

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses Jon Gruden, resignation

Mike Tomlin– widely regarded one of the most respected NFL coaches since taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers job in 2007– took a moment on Tuesday to address the sudden resignation of Jon Gruden. The two coaches have a long history from their time together in Tampa Bay and Tomlin’s theme...
BET

Andre Rison Defends Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Amid Racism Scandal

Andre Rison, who played for the Oakland Raiders in 2002, says Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is not racist. Amid racist, sexist and homophic emails that leaked, allegedly from Gruden, Rison told TMZ, "We all say some things behind closed doors that we regret or we wouldn't say in public. We've all made mistakes."
Battalion Texas AM

Jon Gruden’s burn book

If not for the Washington Football Team’s workplace misconduct case, 650,000 emails aren’t pulled. Without those emails, Jon Gruden’s comments about the lips — yes, the lips — of the current Black president of the NFL Players Association, Demaurice Smith, aren’t backdoor shuffled to both the media and to the Las Vegas Raiders organization. Without that shuffling, Gruden’s other incriminating statements — about minority groups, NFL commissioner Roger Goddell and others — probably aren’t plastered on the front page of The New York Times. Without that news coverage, Gruden is still tending to his duties as a head coach. And in light of the unrelenting coverage of Gruden’s words and analysis of his hasty departure in the days following, Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player and current member of the Raiders, doesn’t have to request a personal day.
Marconews.com

Opinion: Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico should have known better when supporting Jon Gruden

There’s no reason to believe Tony Dungy and Mike Tirico were anything less than sincere when they came to Jon Gruden’s defense last weekend based largely on their years of personal experiences with him. Tirico was Gruden’s broadcast partner on Monday Night Football, including at the time Gruden sent an...
Newsday

How could Jon Gruden have coached the Raiders still? He couldn't, and he knew it.

Jon Gruden was the only coach Mark Davis ever wanted. Shortly after Davis’ father, legendary Hall of Fame maverick and Raiders founder Al Davis, passed away during the 2011 season, Mark set out on a mission to lure Gruden back to the Raiders, where he’d coached from 1998-2001. Finally, after years of cajoling and the promise of a $100 million contract, Davis got his man.
