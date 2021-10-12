In Hindsight, Maybe These Two Guys Shouldn’t Have Defended Jon Gruden’s Character On National TV
With the news of Jon Gruden’s resignation over old leaked emails which included him calling the NFL commissioner a gay slur, it’s worth going back to Sunday night, when the Las Vegas Raiders head coach had only, to the public’s knowledge, described the NFL Players Association president in a racist way. On the Sunday Night Football broadcast, Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy discussed Gruden’s gross email from 2011, and then defended him more fervently than he had defended himself in a postgame presser.defector.com
