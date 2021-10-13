CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysterious Pre-Hispanic Statue Of Young Woman To Replace Columbus In Mexico City

By Marvie Basilan
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA replica of a mysterious pre-Hispanic sculpture of an Indigenous young woman unearthed earlier this year was chosen Tuesday to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus in Mexico City, following the removal of Columbus’ statue last year. “The Young Woman of Amajac,” as the statue is called, was named after...

www.ibtimes.com

NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
kyma.com

Mexico says it caught replacement leader of drug gang

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they have caught the replacement leader of a drug gang involved in a bloody turf battle in central Mexico. The suspect was allegedly appointed leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang after the group’s founder was arrested in 2020. Prosecutors in the north-central...
MILITARY
NBC News

Guatemala protesters disavow colonialism, Columbus, aiming at statues

GUATEMALA CITY — Protesters in Guatemala tried to topple a Christopher Columbus statue on Tuesday amid protests against the treatment of Indigenous people by European conquerors, the latest effort in a global movement to re-examine symbols of the colonial era. The demonstrations coincided with Hispanic Heritage Day, commemorated worldwide to...
ADVOCACY
providencejournal.com

Opinion/Conley: Statues may topple, but Columbus' name endures

Patrick T. Conley is Rhode Island's historian laureate. Those historically ignorant vandals around America who tear down statues of Christopher Columbus on the mistaken belief that this deeply religious, intrepid explorer personally sought to enslave Native Americans have a huge task before them. As historian and former Brown University research...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC Miami

The Box Stays: Court Rules to Keep Cardboard Box Covering Columbus Statue

Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick ruled earlier this year that the Christopher Columbus statue could remain at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia. The ruling overturned the city's decision to remove it last year. Mayor Kenney's administration has vowed to appeal Patrick's ruling. The statue became a cultural flashpoint last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
elizabethton.com

Some states are replacing Columbus Day as holiday

Besides bank closings, what’s it mean? October 14, 2021?. The second Monday in October has traditionally been known as Columbus Day in honor of the Italian explorer’s “discovery” of the Americas on October 12, 1492. However, the U.S. federal holiday, which will be celebrated on October 11 this year, has always been controversial due to the European settlers’ cruel treatment of the Native American people.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Mexico City to Swap Columbus Statue With Monument Honoring Indigenous Women

Mexico City has found a replacement for its former Christopher Columbus statue: the effigy of an indigenous woman. The city’s governor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said Tuesday that a statue of the Young Woman of Amajac will replace the Columbus monument, which was taken down last year after indigenous groups threatened to topple it. Sheinbaum said the move was made to recognize how “indigenous women had been the most persecuted” during Columbus’ period, which opened the door to Spanish conquests. The Young Woman of Amajac, whose first statue was discovered in January, won out over a number of other proposals within the last year. The original statue resides at the city’s Anthropology Museum, which will create a replica three times the size of the Columbus statue, per BBC News. The original Columbus monument will not be entirely discarded, however; it will be placed in another park in the city.
SOCIETY
IBTimes

Mexico Promotes Indigenous People As It Erases Memory Of Columbus

Mexico is erasing symbols of Christopher Columbus as it works to give indigenous people who suffered during the Spanish colonial era a bigger say in today's world. Tuesday is a national holiday in Spain marking the anniversary of the "discovery" of the Americas by Columbus in 1492. But in Mexico,...
SOCIETY
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Mexico finds nearly 2,000 irregular migrants in one day

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mexico identified in one day nearly 2,000 migrants in the country irregularly, the government said on Saturday. Control operations by the National Migration Institute (INM)on Friday turned up 1,957 migrants from different countries, the government statement said. The majority, 532 migrants, were identified in...
IMMIGRATION
Antelope Valley Press

The irony of mobs and those Columbus statues

Today’s column is about Columbus Day and its connection to the largest mass lynching in American history — and it’s not what you think. Unless you really know your American history. Monday is Columbus Day, named in honor of the Italian who “discovered” America in 1492. Columbus Day remains a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WLKY.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: A taste of Mexico in Milwaukee

When you think of Mexican food, perhaps, tacos and burritos come to mind. But there's a specific type of dish that is such a delicacy and it comes from Michoacán, Mexico. In Milwaukee, you'll find murals, parks and carnitas Don Lucho. It's been around for 10 years. "Everything is fresh...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KTLA

Mexico City prosecutors bring charges against 10 in subway collapse that killed 26

Mexico City prosecutors announced Monday they have brought criminal charges against 10 “individuals and companies” for construction and design defects that caused an elevated subway line to collapse in May, killing 26 people. Ulises Lara, the spokesman for the city attorney general, said the charges are for negligent or involuntary homicide, damages and causing injuries. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Suffering and Style Blend in New York Show of Under-Known Polychrome Sculptures by Women, Indigenous Artists

The Catholic Church is known for its love of sumptuous aesthetics where beauty and suffering meet, often to extreme effect. That tendency shows up in polychrome sculptures created in Spain and the Americas between the 16th and 19th centuries. These wood and clay depictions of tortured saints, painted in fleshy tones and exaggerated with drops of blood made from beaded glass, were created to remind their owners of their faith—and the sacrifice that went with it. The Hispanic Society Museum & Library in Upper Manhattan owns one of the largest collections of polychrome sculptures outside of Spain, and last week,...
VISUAL ART

