Public Health

Almost 40% increase in corona infections due to the “autumn surge”: see the situation in your municipality here

By Halsey Cohen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVM has seen an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the past week. In our region, the number of corona infections increased by 39.5 percent in the past seven days compared to the previous week. That relates to 2,042 new positive tests in the region in one week, compared to 1,464 positive tests in the previous week. See here how high the increase is in your municipality.

