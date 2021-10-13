CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update Your Product Reliability Targets

Electronic Engineering Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some insights and advice for engineers who are going to be tasked with designing products that must last longer than they have previously been designed to last. Following up on my column on Durability, Derating, and Circularity, I had a conversation with Fred Schenkelberg, an expert reliability consultant I have known and respected for many years. I wanted to get his insights and advice for engineers who are going to be tasked with designing products that must last longer than they have previously been designed to last. We focused on derating, in particular, because I believe it is an important and often unimplemented process in electronic product design. But it’s only part of the solution.

