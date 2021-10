EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia girls soccer team cruised past Bethlehem 5-0 on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils’ Kaiden Ring tallied two goals, while Vincenza Sano added a goal and an assist. Jordyn Langlais pitched a shutout in goal.

Columbia improved to 8-3-1 on the season, staying atop the Suburban Council Gray Division.