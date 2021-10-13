Driver killed in accident near Sand Hollow in southern Utah

One person died Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in southern Utah.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a Ford Expedition was westbound on State Route 7 near Sand Hollow State Park when the driver lost control due to the wet, muddy road.

The SUV went off the right side of the road and hit a large exit sign, killing the driver on impact.

No further details were given, and the driver's name was not released as of Tuesday night.