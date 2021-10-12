CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 6 survivor picks: Options limited as bye weeks begin

By Alex Moretto
theScore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAWAY HOME PICK (CR) Rams Giants (+10.5) LAR (8) Texans Colts (-10) IND (7) Seahawks Steelers (-5) PIT (6) Chiefs Washington (+6.5) KC (5) Buccaneers Eagles (+7) TB (4) Cowboys Patriots (+4) DAL (4) Bengals Lions (+3) CIN (2) Packers Bears (+4.5) GB (2) Raiders Broncos (-3.5) DEN (2) Bills...

