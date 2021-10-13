Restoration work begins on Rivergate Trail’s railroad trestle

CLAYTON — Work began Monday to revive a local landmark that will connect communities and their heritage to the future. The railroad trestle over McCarn Creek along the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail is decaying and has been fenced off for several years. People who use it now must gingerly walk down the banks of the creek and climb the other side, either as they head toward LaFargeville, or in the opposite direction, toward Clayton — in both instances usually with wet feet.