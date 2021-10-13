COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Tuesday, the University Maryland men’s basketball team held their Media Day for the 2021-2022 season, allowing a chance to speak with players, and coaches about the season to come, and expectations surrounding it.

After his introductory press conference, Allif Karim spoke one-on-one with Maryland men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon about his excitement for the season ahead, and more.

ON HIS EXCITEMENT BEHIND SEASON

“I feel great. Last year was an extraordinarily tough year for everybody. Not just athletes, but for everybody in the whole world struggled. And just being a fan, going to the football games has been fun for me, and being around people, and just to have it back and to know that this building can be full this year, and cheering our guys on. And then I’m excited about our team, I think we have a pretty good team, it’s a lot to look forward to.”

ON THE STRENGTHS OF THIS TEAM

““We have really good guard play which I think is very important. We’re bigger and stronger and faster and then probably the most important thing to me is these guys really like each other. So we have good talent, maybe not the best talent in the country but we’re not far off. We’ve had a great summer, a great fall and so far practices have been good.”

ON WHAT THE NEWEST ADDITIONS OF THIS TEAM BRING TO THE TABLE

“They’ve been great, and we needed all three of them. I want to give Coach [Matt] Brady some credit, he recruited all those guys. Fatts – you need a great point guard. Like I said earlier, his teams always win, he’s always getting shots for people, he’s been able to make shots. He’s really improved his shot, which really helps. He’s just fast, he make plays for others, and then he is just smart. Offensively and defensively makes good decisions.”

“Q’s [Qudus Wahab] is a dynamite low post player. Good rebounder, good shot-blocker, and I think there is a lot of upside still to him. He’s gotten a lot better since he has gotten here, and he was a really good player at Georgetown in the Big East, so we’re looking forward to coaching him.”

“Ian Martinez is going to play a couple of positions for us, he’s an elite defender. Tough guy, worked on his shot and gotten better. Much better passer, and a feel for the game that I thought I was getting, so he’s gonna be a good player for us.”

ON WHAT SUCCESSS LOOKS LIKE THIS SEASON

“We gotta stay healthy, we gotta reach out potential. And we’re nowhere near that. I’m starting practice, and moving slow; it’s a long season. And like you said, we don’t play for three weeks. So we’ll get a lot better between now and then, just keeping our chemistry right. How we handle the lows, how we bounce back, and then we’re playing with great confidence, and playing our best basketball in February, and March, and if we do that, it’s gonna be a fun season.”

