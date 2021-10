The unprecedented social distancing and mask-wearing last winter prevented many children from coming into contact with normal childhood viruses. Now that those non-pharmacological interventions have decreased, children are contracting respiratory viruses again, at double the rate as normal in Chicago. And all their caregivers, still enduring the worst public health crisis in a century and lacking professional-level degrees of medical literacy, are bringing them to the emergency room in unprecedented numbers.

