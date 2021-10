With over two billion people on its service, WhatsApp has quickly become one of the most used communication tools of the modern-day. People use to chat with each other, people use it for official purposes — believe it or not, most of the official work is done on WhatsApp here in India — and people use it for group chats and calls. One of the other uses of WhatsApp is when a sporting event or any other major event is in play. Be it a great goal or a missed touchdown, a phone launch, or any other news breaking event, people love to discuss it over text messages. According to a new report, WhatsApp might be working to bring people with similar interests easier to find using a new feature called Community.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO