What the Tech? Outdoor movie screens

By Jamey Tucker
WFMZ-TV Online
 9 days ago

Sometime last year when the world stayed at home, I decided to create a backyard movie experience. Why? It's cool of course, but at the time, my wife and kids were getting tired of my company and wanted to see their friends. With social distancing, we could invite friends over and sit in the backyard at a safe distance apart. And you know...it's as cool as it sounds.

