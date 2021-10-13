CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County teacher loses job after refusing to comply with mask mandate

By Olivia Jaquith
 6 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In what was supposed to be his second year teaching full time at Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) , history and government educator Stephen Roszel has been terminated after speaking out against and refusing to comply with the school division’s mask mandate.

Roszel’s termination was recommended by CCPS Superintendent Dr. Merv Daughtery and approved unanimously by the School Board at its Tuesday meeting .

“I am refusing to comply with mask mandates and to force students to comply with mask mandates, and so I am losing my job as a Chesterfield County employee,” Roszel told 8News before the meeting. “My ultimate hope is that they do not vote for termination, and that they get rid of the mandates and I can go back into the classroom, and myself, the students and other teachers will be able to teach, masked or unmasked, according to their choice.”

The School Board held a closed work session prior to its public meeting, so it is unknown exactly how the conversation among board members went. However, upon opening the public meeting, the School Board voted in favor of the superintendent’s recommendation.

“I’m not opposed to masks. I’m not opposed to vaccines. I’m fully vaccinated. I wore a mask all last year teaching,” Roszel said. “As a teacher of civics and government, where we teach founding principles of consent of the govern, limited governments, I feel that I would be doing my students a disservice if I complied with these types of mandates, while teaching them the exact opposite.”

In August, a public health order went into effect in Virginia , requiring all students and staff in K-12 schools throughout the commonwealth to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. That same month, the Chesterfield County School Board voted unanimously to require masks in its schools.

“The scientific data is clear that masking and vaccines are the way out of this pandemic, and masking and vaccines have not been something new to this country,” one community member said during the public comment period Tuesday night. “This country has mandated inoculation since George Washington, and it had mask mandates during the Spanish Flu. So anybody saying that this is a fight for freedom is inventing something out of whole cloth.”

Before the School Board’s closed session and also during the public comment period, Roszel and Chesterfield County parent Anne Taydus spoke out. In addition to rallying without about a dozen other community members in support of Roszel, Taydus said that she feels like her side of the argument isn’t being heard.

“It is not even the belief of whether — of masking or vaccination,” she told 8News. “It’s a freedom of choice and it’s a freedom against mandates, and so we are here to support him.”

Taydus also had petitions available for other county residents to sign, calling for the removal of Midlothian District Representative Kathryn Haines from the board.

“It’s not about whether I’m pro-vax or anything,” Taydus said. “It comes down to the fact that your job, as a School Board member, is to represent these children; not to keep the school doors open, not to keep the government appeased.”

Although community members are permitted to speak directly to the board during the public comment period, board members do not respond during this time. However, prior to the invocation, CCPS School Board Chair and Matoaca District Representative Ryan Harter addressed the role of the board and its intentions.

“Every decision that comes before this board is thoroughly researched, factually validated, and discussed with the collective advice and wisdom of our educational leaders,” Harter said. “Although we do not respond during public comment, we are listening. If there’s something within our control, that can be improved, we do not shy away from the work.”

The School Board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Nov. 9.

Comments / 15

Matt Spirko
6d ago

It’s going to take sacrifices from ALL of us to put an end to government tyranny. There are more of us than them. It’s time to step up and make these government hacks realize they work for US not the other way around.

Reply
9
Josh Brown
5d ago

if a teacher can't keep students safe from disease then they need to give up their jobs to protect others from their nasty germs on the bright side at least the former teacher can sit at home everyday but bills will start piling up

Reply
4
robin hill
6d ago

Save a teacher who’s trying not to save or PROTECT their students by getting a simple vaccine? If my child teacher didn’t want to be vaccinated I would definitely remove them from the class period .. people really think this virus is a joke but look at all the ppl that have died from it. ppl are still being ignorant to the fact that they are NOT superhuman so you won’t beat the virus not being vaccinated point blank period , but ppl are selfish , they want to do it their way and when tragedy hits their family , then the should’ve could’ve would’ve comes out. EVERYONE WHO DOESNT WANT A VAX PLEASE GROW SOME BALLS AND THANK ABOUT YOUR FAMILIES ! you don’t have to think about other people and their families but have enough RESPECT for yourself to get the vax ..

Reply(2)
7
