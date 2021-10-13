CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former LU employees believe firings linked to asking students about vaccination status

By ANGEL SAN JUAN
KFDM-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — Two former Lamar University employees believe political pressure related to Governor Greg Abbott's views on COVID cost them their jobs. Bruce Hodge and Karen Corwin, who collectively have almost forty years of experience at Lamar, say the university did not give them a reason as to why they were getting fired.

kfdm.com

State
Texas State
St. Joseph Post

Missouri changes quarantine policies for exposure to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Students, teachers and staff at Missouri schools who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 will be allowed to stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities if they meet certain criteria, state education officials said. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced...
MISSOURI STATE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Former KCBD employee speaks after 6 Lubbock employees fired over COVID vaccine policy

Six employees at Lubbock's KCBD-TV station, including vice president and general manager Dan Jackson, were fired recently for apparently violating its parent company's COVID-19 vaccination policies, according to current and former employees. Eleah Lehnen, who was a KCBD account executive, said she was fired Tuesday morning after the company's human...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Crowd protests vaccine mandates, gathers in support of former KCBD employees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crowd of citizens gathered Saturday morning outside the KCBD building on Avenue A. They protested COVID-19 vaccine requirements, including KCBD parent company Gray Television’s requirement, and were gathered in support of former KCBD employees. Members of a Facebook group, Health Freedom of Lubbock, have been...
LUBBOCK, TX
Person
Greg Abbott
ksro.com

California Nurses Speak Out Against Easing Mask Mandates

Indoor mask mandates are being eased in some Bay Area counties, but not everyone is on board. California nurses are condemning the change in health orders. “We’re opposed to it because, as you know, we’re in a public health crisis. It’s evident that people are still getting sick from this virus and, unfortunately, dying.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

119 UCHealth Employees Fired After COVID Vaccination Deadline Passes

DENVER (CBS4) – UCHealth reports 119 employees were fired recently for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19 or given a medical or religious exemption. Employees had until Oct. 1 to get vaccinated. The hospital system employs 26,500 people across the state. Officials say those who were fired make up .5% of their workforce. The hospital says health care employees have been through a lot in the last 18 months. “No hospital wants to lose valued employees, but we know vaccines save lives and increase safety for everyone. We appreciate our staff members and providers who have chosen to be vaccinated to protect their family members, coworkers and our patients. Our dedicated health care workers are improving the health of Colorado’s communities during what has been an extremely difficult time for everyone in health care.” Employees can re-apply once they’ve been vaccinated. Those who received an exemption are required to be tested twice a week, every week. Those employees are responsible for scheduling them, but the hospital will cover the cost.
DENVER, CO
12news.com

Vaccine booster shots offered at UArizona for students, employees

TUCSON, Ariz. — Eligible University of Arizona students and employees will now be able to receive a vaccine booster shot on campus. Third doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered starting Oct. 11 for those who received their second shot at least six months ago. Those who qualify for...
TUCSON, AZ
krcrtv.com

Chico State students react to former employee leaking confidential student information

CHICO, Calif. — Following an investigation, the person accused of leaking confidential information of the student's requesting a COVID-19 vaccine exemption was found to be a former faculty member. In a campus-wide email, President of California State University, Chico (CSUC), Gayle Hutchinson, said, "Our investigation into the incident has identified...
CHICO, CA
cwu.edu

CWU Students, Employees Must Submit Vaccination Info by October 18

Time is running short to submit your COVID-19 vaccination status!. Per university policy and the governor’s proclamation for Washington higher education institutions, all CWU students, employees, and contractors — including online-only students and remote employees — must submit proof of vaccination for COVID-19 (or an approved exemption for medical or religious reasons) by Monday, October 18, 2021.
ELLENSBURG, WA
msu.edu

Macomb County Employees asked about COVID-19 vaccination requirements

Bridgewater Interiors, a manufacturing company in Macomb County could potentially be one of the businesses affected by President Biden’s new federal vaccine mandate. On September 9, Biden imposed new vaccine rules on federal employers, large companies, and health care staff. The new vaccine could apply to 100 million Americans, covering...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
kjzz.org

Arizona's state colleges will require vaccinations for employees, including student workers

Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona announced Friday that all employees must be fully vaccinated by early December. The move aligns with an executive order signed by President Biden in September that requires all federal employees, including those at institutions that contract with the federal government, to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Tri-County Health Investigating After Deer Trail School District Parents Claim Mask Mandate Is Being Ignored

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– On Sept. 1, Tri-County Health Department issued a mask mandate for schools. It requires all individuals ages two and older to wear face coverings in schools and child care settings. (credit: CBS) After more than a month they’re starting to receive complaints and will begin enforcing the requirements, starting with the Deer Trail School District. Parents in that district are asking why no one is enforcing the mandate there. “There’s been enough scientists and doctors and public health organizations that have told us this is a good thing,” one family, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS4. Despite the now...
DEER TRAIL, CO

