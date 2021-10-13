Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Seeks Nominees for Humanitarian of the Year Award
The Lakewood Ranch Community Fund is accepting nominations for the annual C. John A. Clarke Humanitarian of the Year Award. The Fund will honor an individual who has made outstanding, sustained and unselfish contributions to community enrichment and whose commitment and dedication exemplify the ideal of service to the community. Nomination forms are available on lwrfund.org and nominations must be received by 5:00 PM on Friday, October 29, 2021.www.srqmagazine.com
