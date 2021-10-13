CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Clark, Ford, Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Ford; Kiowa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD...WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 1124 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Kingsdown, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Ford, west central Kiowa and northeastern Clark Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

