Three things for October 12
On Monday, Oct. 11, the pharmaceutical company Merck requested the Food and Drug Administration approve its new pill molnupiravir for emergency use in the United States. Currently, all FDA-approved COVID-19 treatments require either IV or injection, and the pill could have a massive impact on COVID-19 treatment. In early trials of the drug where it was used to treat cases of COVID-19 ranging from mild to moderate, it showed promising results in decreasing the risk of hospitalization and death, the Washington Post reports.www.leeclarion.com
