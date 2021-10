I don’t normally like describing a game as ‘cosy’, but when it comes to Grow: Song of the Evertree, I can’t think of a word that fits better. This is a game all about fixing the world, restoring its beauty, and helping its creatures thrive and survive. Set against a vibrant backdrop with no combat in sight – unless you count bashing a rock with a mallet – this really is the type of game that you simply sink into, like a warm, cosy blanket. I’ve only spent a couple of hours with a preview build, but I can’t wait to see more of what Grow: Song of the Evertree has in store for me.

