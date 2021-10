COVID -19 gave birth to several differences in our livelihood situations. Not just the extravagances but the basic needs have been really difficult to manage. One of the changes that we all have faced at some point during the lockdown is the common “work from home” situation. Of course, it has made it less risky as far as the virus is concerned, but the chances of poor mental health have been on the top due to less or no socialization.

