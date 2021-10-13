CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

OPA opens investigation into troublesome tweets

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVnRY_0cPXSq5N00

SEATTLE — The Office of Police Accountability says they are investigating a Seattle police officer after the Seattle Police Department filed a complaint last week.

The concern comes from troublesome tweets which may have been made by the officer, who KIRO 7 is not naming at this time.

One of the tweets is made directly to the Seattle Police Department investigating a robbery. The tweet says, “What is there to investigate? Robber is dead. Good citizen is alive.”

William Bailey is a law professor at the University of Washington. He says even if the tweet seems minor, it can still be extremely troublesome. “It all gets back to public confidence,” he says. “We all want to feel that our public agencies are going about their business in a balanced, thoughtful, careful kind of way.”

Another tweet is directed to KIRO 7, suggesting the victim of an assault has himself to blame for being attacked. There is another tweet that says, “#FreeDawitKelete.”

Dawit Kelete is the man who investigators say drove around a barricade and intentionally hit protesters on I-5 last year.

“There is a line you cannot cross, and there’s going to be discipline if you do,” says former King County Sheriff John Urquhart.

He says the community loses faith in policing when officers make such comments, and building that trust back up can be a monumental task.

“When they lose that trust, when they think everybody in the police department holds those views, it’s very difficult to prove that we don’t.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

City of Seattle worker vaccine mandate deadline is midnight

SEATTLE — All City of Seattle employees must prove they are vaccinated for COVID-19 or file for an exemption by midnight on Monday, Oct. 18. Across the city, the compliance with the vaccine mandate sits at 99%. City leaders are unsure how staffing levels will shake out, because they need to process the medical and religious exemptions.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

ACLU demands reform after Black girl arrested in Hawaii

HONOLULU — (AP) — Honolulu police officers and officials with Hawaii’s public school system discriminated against a disabled Black child by handcuffing, arresting and interrogating the 10-year-old girl for a “run-of-the-mill” dispute between children, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii said. The ACLU sent a letter Monday to the...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Outage affecting 911 service in Pierce County

A network outage is affecting 911 service at South Sound 911. South Sound 911 said 911 calls are now being rerouted, but If you have an emergency in Pierce County and cannot get through using 911, call 253-382-5000. Citizens are asked NOT to call 911 or the alternate emergency number...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vaccine mandate leads to state worker job losses

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The governor’s vaccine mandate withstood its first court challenge today, but there are more to come. And one of the state’s top public safety officials now says he’ll likely leave Washington State. Chuck LeBlanc has 32 years with the Washington State Patrol, the last 4 as State...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opa#Kiro 7#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
65K+
Followers
75K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy