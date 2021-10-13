2 new books offer ideas on tasty holiday treats

Fair food is the ultimate guilty pleasure indulgence, and while it has been a few years since my last visit to the Arkansas State Fair, I thought it was time to spend an early afternoon partaking in some of the more “exotic” food offerings. Before we get to the eats, it’s important to know some facts. The Arkansas State Fair runs from October 15-24. Gates open at 11 a.m., and on Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., both admission and parking are free. Remember, this is fair food, so please keep in mind that everything is overpriced, which just comes with the territory. Here is a full list of tasty treats and a quick rundown of my artery-clogging adventure.

