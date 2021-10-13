CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sissonville, WV

Top ten girls soccer matchup in Sissonville

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The number 8 team in the state for high school girls soccer traveled to Sissonville to face the number 10 squad.

So it was a top ten battle between Winfield and Sissonville; and we caught it here towards the end of the game, all tied at one.

The Indians had possession and looked like they were going to score, but in darts Nikki Walker to take that chance away.

Sissonville tried to get it back, but Walker kept it; she was able to sprint it down to the goal, but Sissonville gets the save.

The Indians had a corner kick with 10 seconds left on the clock, but couldn’t find the back of the net, so this one would in a 1-1 draw.
Sissonville is now 13-1-3, while the Generals are 11-2-3.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

