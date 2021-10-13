Free Audio Plugins For Mac & Windows From Noise Engineering

Treat yourself to incredible sound with the technics EAH-AZ60 noise-canceling earbuds. These industry-leading earbuds let you hear every detail thanks to their unique acoustic chamber, 8 mm drivers, and harmonizer. Meanwhile, they support LDAC high-resolution wireless audio. What’s more, with 8 individual mics and wind noise reduction, you can speak with clarity. Then, JustMyVoice Technology enhances your words while reducing background noise. And, with Dual Hybrid feedforward and feedback noise cancellation with digital and analog processing, you can immerse yourself in sound. Moreover, the 7 sizes of silicone earpieces give you a comfortable fit, no matter your activity. Furthermore, Natural Ambient Mode and Attention mode let you control the noise around you. Additionally, the Technics Audio Connect app makes pairing simple and customizes noise cancellation settings to your preferences. Finally, with up to 24 hours of battery life including the case, these earbuds are a joy to own.

