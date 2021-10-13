CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Free Audio Plugins For Mac & Windows From Noise Engineering

Synthtopia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoise Engineering has released three free audio plugins for macOS & Windows: the synths Sinc Vereor and Virt Vereor, a distortion effect, Ruina. The company says that they’ve had lots of requests for plugins from existing customers, and they also want to make their products accessible to people without the barrier to entry of a modular system.

www.synthtopia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
bedroomproducersblog.com

Muze Aquamarine Lite For NI Kontakt Is FREE @ Audio Plugin Deals

Audio Plugin Deals offers the Aquamarine Lite ($39.99 retail price) instrument by Muze as a FREE download until October 14th, 2021. Aquamarine Lite is a cinematic sound library for Native Instruments Kontakt (requires full version). It includes synths, pads, and sonic textures for composing movie soundtracks and trailers. The library is based on 7 GB of sample content, with 3,049 individual samples.
RETAIL
Gadget Flow

Technics EAH-AZ60 noise cancelling earbuds have 8 mm drivers and supports LDAC audio

Treat yourself to incredible sound with the technics EAH-AZ60 noise-canceling earbuds. These industry-leading earbuds let you hear every detail thanks to their unique acoustic chamber, 8 mm drivers, and harmonizer. Meanwhile, they support LDAC high-resolution wireless audio. What’s more, with 8 individual mics and wind noise reduction, you can speak with clarity. Then, JustMyVoice Technology enhances your words while reducing background noise. And, with Dual Hybrid feedforward and feedback noise cancellation with digital and analog processing, you can immerse yourself in sound. Moreover, the 7 sizes of silicone earpieces give you a comfortable fit, no matter your activity. Furthermore, Natural Ambient Mode and Attention mode let you control the noise around you. Additionally, the Technics Audio Connect app makes pairing simple and customizes noise cancellation settings to your preferences. Finally, with up to 24 hours of battery life including the case, these earbuds are a joy to own.
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Free Plug-in - DMG Audio TrackControl

TrackControl is a free plug-in from DMG Audio which they describe as "All the utilities from the top and bottom of a console channel, plus MS panning, time compensation and more". TrackControl is designed to be a general-purpose utility to make life easier in a session. Once upon a time,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Downloads#Plugins#Macos Windows#Eurorack#Vereor#Noise Engineering#Sinc Iter#Virt#Wavefolder#Octavizer
Tom's Guide

Windows 11 can’t make me switch from a Mac — here’s why

Windows 11 just launched and as someone who uses both Macs and PCs, I was curious about how Microsoft's software update would be, and what's there. Microsoft had a whole event this summer to get the word out about Windows 11, and the energy surrounding Windows 11 system requirements created such a fervor that it felt like Windows 11 could be a game-changer. Or at least people believed it was that important.
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

8 Top De-esser Plugins 2021 - One Is Free

De-essing is one of those tasks which is simple but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Controlling the level of ‘ess’ sounds in a vocal performance isn’t about eliminating them, it’s about presenting them in a way in which they are audible but not distracting. The problem is that keeping esses sounding natural in something as unnatural as a heavily compressed, close miked modern vocal is something of a contradiction. The right. tools help. Here is our pick of the best tools out there to save your sanity from sibilant syllables spoiling singing sessions…
ELECTRONICS
thegamerhq.com

Broken Age Free Download PC windows game

Broken Age is an adventure video game that can be played by point-and click. The player can direct the character to move around the screen, inspect objects and converse with non-player characters. Two characters are available to play in the game. They can be switched between characters by using the...
VIDEO GAMES
techweez.com

Windows 11 Is Here, And Like Windows 10, It Is a Free Upgrade

Windows 11 was launched a couple of weeks ago (in June, actually). However, mass rollout was delayed. Microsoft said that the software would start hitting devices sometime in October 2021. We are happy to report that the day is finally here. Users across the world can now install the Windows...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
rekkerd.org

Save 50% on Meldaproduction’s MAutoVolume audio plugin

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the MAutoVolume audio effect by Meldaproduction, offering a 50% discount for a limited time. Vocals, bass, solo guitars, saxophones. They all deserve to be on top of the mix all the time. To accomplish this, some engineers used compressors, others automated faders. Both needing a lot of time or effort.
ELECTRONICS
keengamer.com

Windows 11 Now Available, Free Upgrade Offer for Windows 10 Users

It’s been six years since Windows 10 was released, and now it’s time for the next operating system in the Windows series from Microsoft. Announced back in June, Windows 11 is now available to purchase and download for PC. For those whose devices currently run Windows 10, there’s good news. Windows 10 users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

5+ best free Android emulators for Windows 10

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: January 2021. If you have trouble using Android apps on your Windows device,...
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

Nugen Audio Paragon ST Reverb Plugin - Half Price Until December 6th 2021

Nugen Audio has released a stereo version of their innovative convolution reverb plugin that acts like an algorithmic reverb plugin. Until December 6th 2021, you can get Paragon ST half price at $149 instead of the normal price of $299. What Nugen Audio Say About Paragon ST. Paragon ST is...
ELECTRONICS
Searchengine Journal

Free WordPress Astra Plugin Updated with Gutenberg Wireframe Blocks

Astra announced that their Starter Templates plugin is being updated with brand new Gutenberg Wireframe Blocks. This new feature allows publishers and developers to quickly create web page mock-ups within the normal web design workflow. Gutenberg is the modern website building editor from WordPress. The idea behind the Gutenberg editor...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Youlean Loudness Meter LITE: Free iOS app and AUv3 plugin

Youlean has announced the release of the Youlean Loudness Meter Lite, a professional meter for iOS that aims to help you analyze LUFS and True Peak units, Spectrum, and Vectorscope. The app is free to download at the App Store. The Pro version is available for $9.99 USD/year or $29.99...
CELL PHONES
Axios

Audio Engineer/Video Production Team Member

Are you a skilled audio engineer or video operator who gets excited about live events with an inspirational twist? Are you looking for weekend opportunities to supplement your income?. We are building up our outstanding A-V team to support the rapidly growing ministry of Christ Church Charlotte, a large, progressive...
JOBS
rekkerd.org

DSK Music updates Asian DreamZ free instrument for Windows and Mac

DSK Music has announced an update to the Asian DreamZ rompler instrument. The plugin has been completely recoded and updated. It is now available in 32/64-bit VST, VST3, and AU formats for Windows and Mac. Asian DreamZ features. 8 Asian Instruments: Pipa, Pipa tremolo, Luan, Guzhen, Erhu, Koto, Ban di,...
COMPUTERS
techviral.net

How to Rename Audio Devices on Windows 10

Let’s admit; we use multiple audio devices with our computers. We connect headphones, earphones, Bluetooth headsets, speakers, microphones, and other different types of audio devices. Although Windows 10 doesn’t restrict connecting audio devices, sometimes users get confused while managing them. Windows 10 allows you to set up custom names for...
SOFTWARE
WPBeginner

13 Free User Management Plugins for WordPress (2021)

Are you looking for the best user management plugins for WordPress?. User management plugins let you more easily register, edit, and manage users on your WordPress website. In this article, we’ll share our favorite user management plugins that you can use on your WordPress site. Why Do You Need a...
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

Microsoft Releases Windows 11, Mac Virtualization Support Still Seems Unlikely

Following three months of beta testing, Microsoft has officially released Windows 11, which brings a new design, new multitasking features, and other software additions to the PC-using public. Perhaps inspired by macOS, the main Windows 11 screen features rounded corners on several interface elements including application windows, and in combination...
SOFTWARE
speckyboy.com

10 Free Plugins for Customizing the WordPress Dashboard

The WordPress administration area (aka the Dashboard) can be customized in many ways. Menu items can be added, hidden, or rearranged. Access to settings can be set for specific user roles. Custom widgets can be added to help guide or pass important information on to users. No matter what kind...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy