Delbarton, WV

Delbarton man charged with sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

By DYLAN VIDOVICH dvidovich@hdmediallc.com
Williamson Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELBARTON — Police have charged a Delbarton man with the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl. According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, troopers with the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police obtained a recorded statement from Keith Edward Browning, 29, of Day Star Road in Delbarton, on Oct. 6 in which they say he admitted to inappropriately touching the teen with his bare hand.

