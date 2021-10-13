Delbarton man charged with sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

DELBARTON — Police have charged a Delbarton man with the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl. According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, troopers with the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police obtained a recorded statement from Keith Edward Browning, 29, of Day Star Road in Delbarton, on Oct. 6 in which they say he admitted to inappropriately touching the teen with his bare hand.