Former LU employees believe firings linked to asking students about vaccination status

By ANGEL SAN JUAN
fox4beaumont.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — Two former Lamar University employees believe political pressure related to Governor Greg Abbott's views on COVID cost them their jobs. Bruce Hodge and Karen Corwin, who collectively have almost forty years of experience at Lamar, say the university did not give them a reason as to why they were getting fired.

