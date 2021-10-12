Robin Givens Returns as Darlene Merriman in HBO Max’s ‘Head of the Class’ Reboot (VIDEO)

Who killed Dickie Moltisanti? The answer to that question, of course, is pivotal to the conclusion of The Many Saints of Newark, as we see the Sopranos character meet his end with our own eyes. Many Saints of Newark, a Sopranos prequel, shows viewers younger version so fan-favorite characters like Paulie Walnuts and Silvio Dante. Many Saints features Michael Imperoli in a voiceover role as the late Christopher Moltisanti. Ray Liotta also plays two roles in the Moltisanti family. Jon Bernthal also stars as Johnny Boy Soprano Corey Stoll plays a younger Junior Soprano and Leslie Odom Jr. plays newcomer to Sopranos lore: Harold McBrayer. Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, plays a young Tony Soprano, who starts down his path to eventually run the North Jersey mob like fans saw in the original Sopranos series on HBO. Creator David Chase returns to the same North Jersey locations many fans will remember from the original series, now available on HBO Max. So if you're looking for The Many Saints of Newark ending explained, then join IGN host Brian Altano for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown and Easter Eggs.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO