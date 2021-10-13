CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD Superintendent presents idea for 6th grade academy

By Brittney Cottingham, Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byVe8_0cPXR5A200

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the Wichita Falls ISD looks toward the future with the creation of the two new high schools, there is now talk of creating a sixth grade academy.

WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt presented the idea to the School Board this afternoon.

Kuhrt believes having all sixth grade students in the district at one location will give them transitional experience between elementary and secondary school and expose them to diverse classrooms, effective instruction and a variety of potential secondary course offerings.

Kuhrt also said sixth graders are having trouble transitioning to middle school from elementary school.

“Academics tends to go down and discipline referrals tend to go up. In other words, some of the social, emotional aspects of that transition from an elementary school to a middle school campus haven’t worked out well for students and academically, it hasn’t worked out well either,” Kuhrt said.

The academy would be at Kirby for the next two years and then move to Barwise Middle School by 2024. Seventh and eighth grade would be at McNiel and Barwise, then switch to Rider and Hirschi once the new high schools are built.

From here, there will be community and seventh grade teacher input before anything will be voted on by the School Board. Kuhrt hopes to make a decision on the academy by January.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD Board members question need for sixth grade center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the last Wichita Falls ISD School Board meeting, administrators introduced the concept of a sixth grade center housed at Barwise Middle. Monday night, board members and community members made their voices heard in even more discussion. With low STAAR test results on the mind of some board members, they question […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

764
Followers
481
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy