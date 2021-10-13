Kirby MS principal presents plan to School Board to improve academic ratings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Before 2020, Kirby Middle School performed poorly in academic ratings four years in a row.

Sparking a warning from the Texas Education Agency that if improvements weren’t made, the state would take over the district or close Kirby.

However, because the T.E.A. didn’t give school accountability ratings during the pandemic, Kirby now has a two-year reprieve to get it up, and Tuesday, the school’s principal outlines how they will make that happen.

It includes several additional training requirements for teachers and a new teacher mentoring program. Something Superintendent Mike Kuhrt believes is heading in the right direction.

“I think we’ve seen positive growth and we’ve kept staff. I think that’s key too. You don’t have a lot of turnover and we haven’t had a lot of teacher turnover in this past year and that’s positive,” Kuhrt said.

Kirby officials said the end goal is to better the educational environment for economically disadvantaged students while also improving reading and math scores.

Kuhrt is optimistic that Kirby will be off of the improvement plan this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.