CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

Kirby MS principal presents plan to School Board to improve academic ratings

By Brittney Cottingham, Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEIOL_0cPXQlzO00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Before 2020, Kirby Middle School performed poorly in academic ratings four years in a row.

Sparking a warning from the Texas Education Agency that if improvements weren’t made, the state would take over the district or close Kirby.

However, because the T.E.A. didn’t give school accountability ratings during the pandemic, Kirby now has a two-year reprieve to get it up, and Tuesday, the school’s principal outlines how they will make that happen.

It includes several additional training requirements for teachers and a new teacher mentoring program. Something Superintendent Mike Kuhrt believes is heading in the right direction.

“I think we’ve seen positive growth and we’ve kept staff. I think that’s key too. You don’t have a lot of turnover and we haven’t had a lot of teacher turnover in this past year and that’s positive,” Kuhrt said.

Kirby officials said the end goal is to better the educational environment for economically disadvantaged students while also improving reading and math scores.

Kuhrt is optimistic that Kirby will be off of the improvement plan this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD Board members question need for sixth grade center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the last Wichita Falls ISD School Board meeting, administrators introduced the concept of a sixth grade center housed at Barwise Middle. Monday night, board members and community members made their voices heard in even more discussion. With low STAAR test results on the mind of some board members, they question […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD pulls controversial ‘soul-selling’ assignment from curriculum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A controversial assignment within WFISD had some parents concerned Friday morning. The Wichita Falls Independent School District released a statement following parents expressing concern about an assignment at Wichita Falls High School. A parent emailed our newsroom with a picture of their student’s assignment, which read “How to sell your soul […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
City
Kirby, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

764
Followers
481
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy