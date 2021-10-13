Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central Kansas. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Barton; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR RUSSELL AND BARTON COUNTIES At 1148 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Natoma to 6 miles north of Olmitz to 5 miles east of Larned, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Russell, Hoisington, Ellinwood, Wilson, Claflin, Lucas, Gorham, Pawnee Rock, Luray, Dorrance, Albert, Olmitz, Milberger, Bunker Hill, Paradise, Galatia, Susank, Waldo and Great Bend Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH