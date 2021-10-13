CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Freeze Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. Locally higher gusts over some exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Exposed portions of coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County Snow Increases through the Day on Tuesday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change to all snow after sunrise. Accumulations over far southern Johnson County will reach 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Tuesday and Tuesday Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local snowfall of 4 to 6 inches possible near the Natrona County line mainly south of Kaycee and Sussex...as well as west of Interstate 25.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Rain and Snow Arrives Late Tonight and Tuesday Across the Wind River Basin This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change over to snow Tuesday morning. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely in the Lander Foothills and around Dubois. Accumulations in the central portion of the basin will range from a skiff to around 1 inch. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Late tonight through Tuesday.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Tuesday to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Siskiyou County, CA
Mendocino County, CA
Lake County, CA
Glenn County, CA
Mendocino, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Trinity County, CA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, an additional 3 to 6 inches in the lower and mid elevation areas, with an additional 6 to 10 inches on the highest peaks. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 19:24:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta Elevated Surf south of the Bering Strait Elevated surf with wave runup of 1 to 2 feet above the normal high tide line is expected through at least Wednesday. Outer coastal areas with south and southwest facing coastlines from the Bering Strait south and the south side of St Lawrence Island will see the highest surf. A strong low pressure system moving east across the Bering Sea will produce the storm surge as it moves to St Lawrence Island by Tuesday evening. Residents should move boats and other property well above the normal high tide line in advance of the storm. For the latest information go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Timing...Noon to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; North Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations across the southern- third of the Bighorn Range will reach 10 to 16 inches. Widespread totals of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on US 16 over Powder River Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest south of US Highway 16, with totals tapering off to just a few inches over the north end of the range near Medicine Wheel and Bald Mountain.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 22:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations above 8000 feet of 6-12 inches with locally higher amounts near Snow Basin, the upper Cottonwoods and the western Uintas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph this evening. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Wasatch Mountains I- 80 North and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow packed roads above 7500 feet. Mountain passes below 7500 feet will be mainly slushy with occasional snow packed roads through Tuesday morning.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
High Wind Warning issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations 12 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches expected around South Pass. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including over South Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 19:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-19 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Gusty winds, rain, and Sierra snow return Tuesday night and Wednesday morning The next weather system will quickly move through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Be prepared for travel restrictions due to gusty winds and delays in driving over the Sierra passes. * Winds...Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are possible Tuesday evening through late Wednesday morning. The strongest winds should occur early Wednesday morning with bumpy flights in and out of the region. * Snow...Expect some light snow to begin in the Sierra Tuesday evening with a period of heavier snow late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A few inches of snow is expected over the Sierra passes with light amounts sticking to roads around the Tahoe Basin and northeast California as low as 5500 feet. Little if any snow is expected to accumulate in Mono County. * Additional Storms...After a fairly modest system Friday, a potentially much stronger system is on the horizon for later next weekend. This storm is expected to be rather warm with snow levels at least 7000 to 8000 feet during the heaviest precipitation. Strong winds, heavy high Sierra snowfall, and soaking rains are possible.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning has been issued from Noon until 7 PM MDT Tuesday for strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, for Fire Weather Zones 222, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237, which includes Fremont, southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229... 230...233 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229...230...233 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 229...230...233 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread and growth both today and Tuesday.
BACA COUNTY, CO
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Local amounts to around 8 inches over Beaver Rim. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures between Jeffrey City and Alcova Reservoir will be variable early in this storm, with a rain/snow mix possible through sunrise Tuesday. Higher snow totals are expected along US Highway 287 between Sweetwater Station and Lander.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning has been issued from Noon until 7 PM MDT Tuesday for strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, for Fire Weather Zones 222, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237, which includes Fremont, southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229... 230...233 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229...230...233 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 229...230...233 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread and growth both today and Tuesday.
BACA COUNTY, CO
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Niobrara County. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through Wind River Canyon, especially from just before sunrise through the Tuesday morning commute.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY CONTINUES UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will tend to relax towards late afternoon.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT

