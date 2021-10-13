Freeze Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-14 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov
