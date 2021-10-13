Inside the battle for Chevening – the luxury estate that ministers just can’t stop fighting over

The Queen has said she is “proud” of how the UK is moving towards a sustainable future but “there is still much more to do”.The head of state also urged nations to “rise to the challenge” and avert the problems associated with climate change as the Government hosted business leaders at its Global Investment Summit in London.The Queen’s comments were made in her foreword for the event’s official brochure, and come after the monarch appeared to suggest last week she was irritated by a lack of action in tackling climate change.In an overheard exchange following the opening of the Welsh...

U.K. ・ 1 HOUR AGO