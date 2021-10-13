Inside the battle for Chevening – the luxury estate that ministers just can’t stop fighting over
Forget Downton Abbey. The latest country house drama is being played out in the Cabinet, between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab. The two greedy babies are at war over who gets to live in Chevening, the 115-room stately home in Kent, traditionally awarded as a grace-and-favour country seat for the Foreign Secretary. Liz Truss may have just supplanted Raab as Foreign Secretary, but he feels he has the superior claim as Deputy PM.www.telegraph.co.uk
