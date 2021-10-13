CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘The double income was too good to pass up’: meet the white collar workers with two full-time jobs

By Charlotte Lytton
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaac chalks up 40 hours of work each week – the same amount as before the pandemic began. Between now and last March, though, there has been one fundamental change: that workload is spread across two full time jobs. Since his company went remote 18 months ago, the ability to trade the office for the kitchen table has overhauled the tech worker’s entire schedule (and attitude), leaving him clear on one thing – that “the workplace is the survival of the fittest”, and it only takes a touch of savvy to work less and earn more than ever before.

