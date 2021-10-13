CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow Surpasses Two Hall of Famers to Join Dan Marino in an Exclusive Second-Year QB Club During Devastating OT Loss

By Tim Crean
 6 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals drafted quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NL Draft, so they expected him to be good. The former LSU Tiger was excellent out of the gate as a rookie before suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 10 last year. Now, Burrow is back for year two and looking just as good. That’s not just anecdotal either. The opening performances of Burrow’s sophomore campaign are better than Peyton Manning, better than Kurt Warner, and only equaled by the iconic Dan Marino.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nl Draft#Lsu Tiger#Cbs Sports Hq#Kansas City Chiefs#Buffalo Bills#New England Patriots#Elway Kelly#Hof#Houston Oilers
