When cars were still simple and bereft of modern electronics and car modes, you just got in and drove off. Vehicle manufacturers set up all the components of the car to provide an adequate compromise for all conditions and driving styles. In modern cars, there is often a choice of different drive modes to select, depending on how you want the car to behave. What are driving modes for and is having all these different drive modes useful or a sales gimmick? Also, what is Sport mode for in a car meant for family transport, such as a Toyota Camry or Honda CR-V?

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO