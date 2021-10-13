CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Cottagecore queen Paula Sutton: ‘I love the very British appreciation of tweed, cashmere and knits’

By Emily Cronin,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funny thing happened last spring. Among the intense and fleeting obsessions of the first lockdown – the sourdough, the banana bread, the couch-to-5km runs – overnight, everyone seemed to develop a fascination with the more photogenic aspects of country life. It was enough to launch “cottagecore”: an aesthetic celebration of rural pursuits involving puff-sleeve dresses, art-directed picnics and Gardeners’ World-worthy kitchen gardens.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Zendaya Discusses Red Carpet Outfits: 'We Build A Little Story For All The Looks'

Zendaya opened up about her red carpet outfits including the one she wore during her first movie premiere at the age of 14. "When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she told InStyle during an interview Tuesday. "To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing."
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Is a Modern-Day Princess in a Sheer Couture Gown & Hidden Heels

Alicia Silverstone is living out the royal dream in high fashion this week. The “Clueless” star tapped designer Christian Siriano for a must-see look, exploring France in a couture design. In the throwback post shared by Siriano today, the look featured a black one-shoulder gown with an asymmetric silhouette and cutouts across the back and torso; sweeping across the ground, the number is formed from a sheer black material under layers of crafted fabric flowers for a textured appeal. Silverstone herself also threw on a coordinating lace bralette and briefs set for coverage under the see-through textile. Also peeking out from under...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

How Princess Anne's stunning wedding was inspired by the Queen

The Queen's only daughter Princess Anne has been married twice, and her first wedding day to Captain Mark Phillips was inspired by Her Majesty. The monarch said 'I do' to Prince Philip back in the November of 1947, and when Princess Anne decided to tie the knot, she also opted for a wedding in November.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cashmere#Knits#British#Gardeners World#Hillhousevintage#Andrews Sisters
imdb.com

Emma Watson Debuts Daring Style at Her First Red Carpet Event in Almost 2 Years

Emma Watson has returned to the red carpet! Actually, make that the green carpet. On Sunday, Oct. 17, the 31-year-old Harry Potter actress joined Kate Middleton and Prince William and other celebs at the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in London. It marked her first major social event since she attended a Little Women premiere in December 2019, three months before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. At Sunday's event, Emma enchanted onlookers and made a big fashion statement with a bold and sustainable look. The Beauty and the Beast star attended the environmental award show, where she served as a presenter, wearing a flowy, white, backless and sleeveless lace and tulle...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kathy Hilton is a bohemian beauty in the most eye-catching outfit

Turning up the glam for her latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kathy Hilton had fans swooning as she stepped out in a bright bohemian outfit. Looking effortlessly cool as she teamed a classic black cami with a long printed kimono and vibrant green pants from Alice + Olivia, the reality star accessorised her ensemble with a number of eclectic gold necklaces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Argus Observer Online

Emma Watson's Earthshot Prize gown upcycled from 10 Oxfam wedding dresses

Emma Watson's Earthshot Prize awards gown was upcycled from 10 wedding dresses from Oxfam. The 'Harry Potter' actress and environmental activist was one of the presenters at Prince William's first-ever awards ceremony for his climate change initiative at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday evening (17.10.21). And the 31-year-old star wowed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Zendaya Wore a Chain Harness as a Shirt at the London Film Festival

As per usual, Zendaya just slayed another red carpet. And this time she wore a chaotic harness top and debuted some new fringe to go along with her edgy look. At the Dune photocall at the London Film Festival, the Greatest Showman star looked flawless in a chain-link harness accented by medallions and other charms, which she paired with a low-waisted polka-dot knee-length skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Is a Chic Tourist in Black Monochromatic Look and Chunky Combat Boots

Sofia Vergara is keeping up with Irish tradition and fun nights in a sleek monochromatic ensemble. Lately, the Colombian actress has been posting her vacation looks on Instagram along with her favorite footwear at the moment: combat boots. For the latest selfie pose, Vergara donned a black long-sleeve midi dress featuring a turtleneck neckline, black tights and a pair of lace-up combat lug sole boots. Unlike her usual high-heel style, this time Vergara opted for comfort over elegance. However, the actress knows how to mix edgy pieces with feminine clothes while always keeping a feminine aesthetic. Her boots of choice featured a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton stuns in the boldest pleated skirt at charity event

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge looked as stunning as always as she delivered a keynote speech at an event hosted by the Forward Trust. The event was to launch the charity’s 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign at the Bafta headquarters in London. Braving the autumnal weather, Kate stunned in...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy