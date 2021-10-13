Cottagecore queen Paula Sutton: ‘I love the very British appreciation of tweed, cashmere and knits’
A funny thing happened last spring. Among the intense and fleeting obsessions of the first lockdown – the sourdough, the banana bread, the couch-to-5km runs – overnight, everyone seemed to develop a fascination with the more photogenic aspects of country life. It was enough to launch “cottagecore”: an aesthetic celebration of rural pursuits involving puff-sleeve dresses, art-directed picnics and Gardeners’ World-worthy kitchen gardens.www.telegraph.co.uk
