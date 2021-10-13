Cottagecore queen Paula Sutton: ‘I love the very British appreciation of tweed, cashmere and knits’

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 21 HOURS AGO