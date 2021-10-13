11 stylish autumn buys from the high street
Trends aren’t what they used to be. Instead of careening towards us with the frenzy of Jeremy Clarkson trying to get his crops in before the next weather apocalypse, fashion is now delivering a steady trickle of thoughtful, practical ideas (rainwear, particularly lightweight quilted jackets and gilets, are having a major design moment) that stick around for ages, giving designers time to hone them and the rest of us time to work out what suits us.www.telegraph.co.uk
