LAURRIE: Start of the year successes in the Niagara Falls School District

The Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) has much to be proud of for the start of the 2021-22 school year. We have had our challenges due largely to remote learning and the loss of a large chunk of time in social/emotional development. When the pandemic hit in 2020 and schools were shut down, our Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) first-year students were in seventh grade and our NFHS seniors were sophomores. Our students spent 18 – 20 months with almost no consistency. They are coming back to responsibility – behaving in class, arriving on time, doing more work than was expected when they were engaging partially or entirely in remote learning. The transition is stressful for the students, and some are taking out their frustration in inappropriate ways. Some of these incidents have been covered by the news media and unfortunately cast our district in a bad light.