Christian Yelich takes accountability for awful season and NLDS

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich talked about his down 2021 season after the team was eliminated in the NLDS on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Brewers held a 4-2 lead in the middle of the fifth inning in a win or go home NLDS Game 4 on Tuesday. Unfortunately for them, they are going home after the Atlanta Braves earned the 5-4 win following a solo home run by Freddie Freeman in the eighth inning. The Braves ended things after closer Will Smith got Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich to strike out on three pitches in the top of the ninth.

