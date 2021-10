Sanitation District No. 1 will partner with the City of Elsmere to improve drainage along Plymouth Lane and Feather Lane as part of a larger road reconstruction project. Part of Plymouth Lane currently drains to a set of catch basin inlets at the cul-de-sac, and the long drainage path tends to spread stormwater across the road, creating a driving hazard. Additionally, the large drainage area overwhelms the system at the end of the cul-de-sac, causing flooding to the roadway and adjacent properties. In the same area, Feather and Pilgrim lanes drain to a sag on Feather Lane, which is served by a set of inlets that are inadequate and cause street flooding.

