CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Geography with Goudge

nodawaynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Major League Baseball playoffs are in full swing with the Division Series going on. The map displays, ‘The South’, dominating per capita production of elite baseball players along with higher values in western states. California alone, accounting for 140 or nearly 17% of all or 840 players. The Dominican Republic with 91 is second, followed by Venezuela (69), Florida (68), (Texas (45), and Georgia (32). Combined, the top producers, provide almost 53% of all players. 250 or 30% of professional players are from outside the country, primarily Latin America, accounting for over 92% of foreign players.

nodawaynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Aresco discusses AAC expansion timeline and geography

American Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said the league is hoping to make its next move in conference realignment “within the next few weeks to a month” during a question-and-answer session with reporters on Wednesday as part of AAC Basketball Media Day. The American is looking to replace Cincinnati, Houston, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
BamaCentral

In-State 2022 CB Tre'Quon Fegans Announces College Decision

Alabama football's recruiting class of 2022 grew by one Monday morning when cornerback Tre'Quon Fegans announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide, making it 17 pledges in this cycle for the defending national champions. A senior at Thompson High in Alabaster, Fegans backed off his commitment to Miami on October...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

MLB to require housing for some minor leaguers in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says its owners have agreed to begin providing housing to certain minor league players beginning in the 2022 season. “In mid-September, the owners discussed the issue of player housing and unanimously agreed to begin providing housing to certain minor league players,” MLB said in a statement to The […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geography#Baseball Players#Western States#Latin America#Major League Baseball
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

NIL Firm Student Athlete Empowerment Eyes Links to Brands, Donors

A group of college sports entrepreneurs is launching a new company aimed at helping brands and boosters connect with college athletes on marketing deals. Called Student Athlete Empowerment (SAE), the company is positioning itself as a school-friendly option for local companies and big donors who want to spend money with their athletes. SAE would then negotiate and facilitate those NIL deals as a third party. SAE is wholly owned by Student Athlete NIL, an Atlanta-based agency created earlier this year. Its partners include agent and media publisher Jason Belzer, marketing executive Vince Thompson, and Matt Roberts, founder of the popular college sports...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy