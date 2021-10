As with all technology, there are people looking to take advantage of loopholes that give them a way to use a service for purposes other than intended. Nowhere is this more obvious than with lawyer listings on Google My Business and Google Maps. When you search for lawyers in your area, you’ll sometimes see listings that are obviously spam or fake, while others are better at hiding their deception. But, the good news is that when you spot a fake listing, Google allows you to report it and get it removed, thereby leaving more advertising space for legitimate law firms. Here’s how to spot a spam lawyer listing and what to do about it.

