With the final seconds of double overtime slowly ticking away, sophomore forward Jameese Joseph picked up the ball and made a mad dash down the sideline. Joseph cut in at the edge of the box and with all the poise in the world slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give the NC State women’s soccer team its first ACC win of the season, beating the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils 2-1 on the road.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO