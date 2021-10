Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the League of Women Voters – Whitewater area. The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites the public to attend a virtual presentation, “Drawing Power: The Consequences of Gerrymandering on Representation in the 2020s,” on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. with Dr. Eric Loepp, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Dr. Loepp is a specialist in American political behavior, the newly-appointed Director of the UWW Learn Center, and a longtime friend of the League. Eric will share with us his insights on the history of gerrymandering, the issues confronting us now, and what lies in store for us as political boundaries are redrawn for the first time in a decade.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO