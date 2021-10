BRISTOL – George Edgar Richardson, 87, of Bristol departed this earthly life Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at his home in Rock Bluff. Born in Ypsilanti, MI. George was educated in the public schools of Ypsilanti. Soon after graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy. In 1955 he met the love of his life, Alice Beronia Dawson and they were married a year later in Ypsilanti.