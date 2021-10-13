Narcos: Mexico gets a trailer and huge batch of promo images

Prepare for the madness to begin. Netflix has released the trailer for the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, which will mark the end of the Narcos Universe... for now. Set in the '90s, in the aftermath of Félix Gallardo's (Diego Luna, who isn't expected to return) imprisonment, the final season, which features the franchise's first female narrator (Luisa Rubino), begins to turn to the "more violent and chaotic world" that still exists in Mexico, according to showrunner Carlo Bernard. "There is no end to this stuff, so at some point you just have to draw a line and work towards that," Bernard recently told EW. "We tried to design something that captured the sprawling, ongoing nature of the phenomenon and tragedy of the drug business, but also told a satisfying and complete story."

