CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Narcos: Mexico gets a trailer and huge batch of promo images

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a little over three weeks to go until Narcos: Mexico arrives on Netflix for its third and final season, the streaming service has released a trailer and huge batch of images for the acclaimed crime drama series which you can check out here…. “Set in the 90s, when the...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix thriller Hypnotic gets a trailer, poster and images

Netflix has released a trailer, poster and images for Hypnotic, the upcoming thriller from directors Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote which stars Kate Siegel as Jenn, a young woman who to enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist (Jason O’Mara) to help her recovery following a series of traumatic events, but she soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game with deadly consequences; take a look here…
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, Netflix’s crime drama ‘Narcos: Mexico’ narrates the development of Mexico’s drug cartels, from the time of independent dealers to the international trade. The series begins with the events leading to the formation of the Guadalajara Cartel, headed by Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, and illustrates the growth of the cartel to become one of the most powerful mafias in the world. The US DEA, along with its association with Mexican authorities, tries to dismantle the organized drug structure of the country as the show progresses.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Narcos#Mexican
vitalthrills.com

Netflix Debuts New Narcos: Mexico Season 3 and Robin Robin Trailers

Netflix today released new trailers for Narcos: Mexico Season 3 and Aardman holiday short, Robin Robin. Both titles will be available in November. Narcos: Mexico Season 3 will launch on the streaming service on November 5. Set in the ’90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest.
TV SERIES
flickprime.com

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Ending Explained: What happens with Felix?

Narcos: Mexico is an American-Mexican crime drama streaming tv sequence created and produced by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, which premiered on Netflix on November 16, 2018. It was initially the fourth season of the Netflix sequence Narcos. , but it surely was finally developed as a companion...
TV SERIES
Kokomo Perspective

‘Narcos: Mexico’: New Threats Emerge in Season 3 First Look Trailer (VIDEO)

Narcos: Mexico is gearing up for the final blow as Season 3 kicks off Friday, November 5 on Netflix. In a first look at the latest chapter, the ’90s-set drama examines the igniting globalization of the drug business and the war that breaks out following Felix’s (Diego Luna) arrest. As different cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new set of kingpins are emerging.
MEXICO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
theplaylist.net

‘Narcos: Mexico’ Final Season Trailer: Netflix’s Acclaimed Cartel Drama Comes To An End In November

The ‘Narcos’ TV franchise has always been known for being bold. Sure, the series tells stories that many people already know, taking the stories of real-life drug kingpins from the past and showing what happened, but “Narcos” has never been shy about moving forward with new locations, new casts, and new stories, making each season something unique. And the third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico,” the spinoff/sequel series of the original “Narcos,” is doing that same thing again.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Full Seasons For ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and ‘FBI: International’, ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer, ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Premiere Date, ‘Alex Rider’ Sneak Peak, Netflix and Walmart Team Up and More!

CBS has given full season orders to two of their new series NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International. Both series are spinoffs of established brands for the network and have performed well in their first few airings. A total episode count was not announced. Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming...
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Bad Bunny! El Chapo! All-out war! Narcos: Mexico trailer sets up a fiery final season

Prepare for the madness to begin. Netflix has released the trailer for the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, which will mark the end of the Narcos Universe... for now. Set in the '90s, in the aftermath of Félix Gallardo's (Diego Luna, who isn't expected to return) imprisonment, the final season, which features the franchise's first female narrator (Luisa Rubino), begins to turn to the "more violent and chaotic world" that still exists in Mexico, according to showrunner Carlo Bernard. "There is no end to this stuff, so at some point you just have to draw a line and work towards that," Bernard recently told EW. "We tried to design something that captured the sprawling, ongoing nature of the phenomenon and tragedy of the drug business, but also told a satisfying and complete story."
TV SERIES
963kklz.com

The Beatles “Get Back” Trailer

If you are a Beatles fan, you have to check out the trailer for Peter Jackson’s three-part Beatles documentary, “Get Back”. Part 1 hits Disney+ on November 25th.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Disney+ shares trailer, poster and images for Olaf Presents

Disney+ has released a poster, images and trailer for Olaf Presents, a series of shorts which sees Frozen’s loveable Snowman turn storyteller with his unique retelling of five Disney animated films – Tangled, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Lion King; check them out here…. In “Olaf Presents,” Olaf...
TV & VIDEOS
Kiss 103.1 FM

‘Scream’ First Images and Poster Debut Ahead of Trailer

That’s the new tagline of the brand new Scream. It’s just called Scream, even though it is technically the fourth sequel to the original Wes Craven Scream that redefined the slasher movie by acknowledging all of the genre’s most tired clichés. Craven passed away in 2015 so this new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in his place. (Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is an executive producer on the new project.)
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Doom Patrol renewed for fourth season, mid-season trailer revealed

Today during DC Fandome it was announced the HBO Max series Doom Patrol has been renewed for a fourth season. They also showed off a mid-season trailer for the upcoming episodes in the third season. Watch below…. Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s confrontation with the Candlemaker that...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi thriller The Thing Inside Us gets a trailer and poster

Ahead of its digital release this Tuesday, a trailer and poster have arrived online for writer-director Paul Catalanotto’s sci-fi thriller The Thing Inside Us which follows Daniel (Chad Graham) as he documents his wife Shelly’s (Christine Tonry) sleepwalking, which he discovers has a very sinister cause; take a look here…
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy