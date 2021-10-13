Disney+ Releases Nostalgic 'Home Sweet Home Alone' Trailer
Disney+ is tugging at fans’ heartstrings with the new trailer release for the Home Alone reboot Home Sweet Home Alone. Those who grew up with the ’90s kid comedy will find the trailer evokes a sense of nostalgia as a new generation enjoys the certifiable classic Christmas film. While the Home Alone franchise has faced ups and downs throughout the years, the first two films have garnered their own set of supporters. The trailer reveals that Home Sweet Home Alone will maintain some of the most iconic booty traps from the original shows, with a modern twist.hypebeast.com
