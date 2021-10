The United States, faced with an unprecedented supply chain crisis, has mandated 24/7 operations in ports on the West Coast, intended so that they are decongested and goods moved to destinations. In an interview with CNBC, Lior Ron, the head of Uber Freight, the logistics division of Uber Technologies, dubbed the present crisis a “shipping Armageddon," and rued that there was no single solution, and the problem could be solved only with industry wide and coordinated responses from all the stakeholders. Ron lamented that technology alone is not enough, given that the driver shortage, which compounded the problem, is human centered.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO