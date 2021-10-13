Severe Weather Statement issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROOKS...WESTERN SMITH...NORTHWESTERN OSBORNE AND PHILLIPS COUNTIES At 1116 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Phillipsburg to Kirwin to near Woodston, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Agra and Kirwin around 1120 PM CDT. Kensington, Alton and Cedar around 1130 PM CDT. Athol around 1135 PM CDT. Smith Center and Gaylord around 1145 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH