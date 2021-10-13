CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architectural Review Committee

southoldtownny.gov
 6 days ago

The public has the opportunity to attend in person or view and listen to the meeting via the Zoom online platform. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85812151548?pwd=dS9CZlNNcGJmdlBpL3VIQ2dtZ2w4Zz09 Passcode: 933207 Or One tap mobile : US: +16465588656,,85812151548#,,,,*933207# or +13017158592,,85812151548#,,,,*933207# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 720 707 2699 Webinar ID: 858 1215 1548 Passcode: 933207 International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kczAJsyyqf.

