Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Dodge County Board of Adjustment on Thursday, October 21 , 2021 at 7: 15 P.M. or shortly thereafter on the First Floor (Meeting Rooms 1 H and 11) of the Dodge County Administration Building, Juneau, Wisconsin on the appeal of Michael Merk, agent for Mark, Christina and Franklin Mueller and Mueller Farms of Lomira, LLC for a variance to the terms of the setback provisions of the Dodge County Land Use Code to allow the construction of a manure storage facility and a feed storage pad where said manure storage facility will be located 190 feet within the required setback to a road right-of-way and which encroaches over a lot line and where said feed storage pad will encroach over a lot line. The site is located in part of the SE ¼ of the NE¼, Section 20, Town of Lomira, the site address being N10711 Center Drive. A copy of the proposed petition is available for review in the County Land Resources and Parks Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (920-386-3700).

